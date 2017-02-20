Rebels selection process visits

ASPIRING AFL footballers were put through their paces last week as Greater Western Victoria Rebels held its under 16s regional squads trial games.

Held at Mahony’s Transport Leura Oval, the four Rebels’ regions of Hampden, Warrnambool, South West and Wimmera all took to the field as the coaching staff work towards reducing the list ahead of the under 16s Country carnival beginning next month.

The first hit-out was held on Sunday, February 12, which also saw the under 18s take to the field, with the second day last Thursday.

The Hampden region side featured nine players from Camperdown, five from Cobden, and two from Simpson, Kolora Noorat and the now defunct Mortlake Junior Sharks.

While no official score was kept, the match was treated as an official hit-out with full match day rules and officiating umpires.

Rebels’ talent manager Phil Partington said the coaching staff was pleased with how the players had been tracking.

“We’ve been really pleased with the whole pre-season since November with these regional teams,” he said.

“We’ll reduce the squads to a more manageable number next week and then play two more trial games before coming to the final squad.

“It’s similar in the under 18s, they’ll play a series of trial games on Sunday.

“We’ll reduce the squad on Monday with more trial games before a final squad is named on March 7/8.”

Partington said while the club did not have the likely top talent it has had in the past – three players drafted in the top 25 last year – he felt the team had plenty of depth which made squad selection very difficult.

“It’s always a hard one to say in the pre-season,” he said.

“Whether we’ve got the high-end talent we’ve had in past years, no.

“But the coaching staff will make the group very, very competitive this year.

“For the boys that miss out on the squad, the Rebels program will still benefit them and give them better chances at their local clubs.

“They’ll return fitter, faster and stronger than before.”

The Greater Western Victoria Youth Girls squad of 43 will begin their first trial game on Monday night, ahead of the new girls’ competition beginning mid-March.