A new Queen of the track

A ROYAL wave from Camperdown gave the crowd a final race highlight at Ballarat Racecourse on Tuesday.

Queen of Tides – trained by Camperdown’s Clint Marshall and owned by Marshall and his wife Vanessa – got home in race nine after jockey Linda Meech just edged out second placed El Rada by 0.2 lengths.

The six year-old mare was the only horse Marshall brought to the meet and it paid dividends with Queen of Tides claiming her fourth win in 18 starts.

It has proved to be a superb season for the mare, winning three of its six races and claiming third and fourth in two other strong finishes.

Clint Marshall said he had concerns heading into the race considering the strength of favourite El Rada.

“We knew the favourite was going to be hard to beat,” he said.

“It was a tough race and she did it from the front the whole way.

“She showed good spirit at the finish and stuck her neck out.”

Marshall said she was enjoying a healthy preparation after having a lung infection 12 months ago which they discovered after she did not seem “100 per cent”.

“We did a little bit of investigating and we were lucky enough to find it,” he said.

Since then Queen of Tides has gone from strength to strength and now Marshall is eyeing off a couple of Benchmark (BM) 70 races having now won the three BM 64 races.

“She’ll have to step up in class,” Marshall said.

“We’re eyeing off Mooney Valley on a Friday night as they have BM 70 races coming up.

“That’s a target on our radar.”

Fellow Camperdown trainer Denis Daffy also brought four horses to the meet, each finishing between eighth and 12th in their respective races.

Darren Weir had another day out with his horses collecting two wins and an additional four placings on the day.