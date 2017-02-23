Manifold tops swim carnival

CAMPERDOWN College students made a splash on Monday when the school held its annual swimming sports carnival.

Manifold house took home the overall honours with 193 points ahead of Leura (123) and Bullen Merri (97).

There were a number of impressive swims by students with the top swimmers heading to the Hampden swimming sports next Tuesday, February 28.

The Camperdown College age group champions were as follows:

Under 13 boys: Ian Willkinson; Under 13 girls: Melinda Baulch; Under 14 boys: Bailey McDonald; Under 14 girls: Ruby Bennett; Under 15 boys: Kris Clementson; Under 16 boys: Jack Helmore; Under 16 girls: Annabel Lucas; Under 17 girls: Ellie Walsh; Over 18 boys: Charlie Lucas; and Over 18 girls: Bridget Moyle.