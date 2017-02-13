“It’s time”

FROM Stagger jeans and Cuggi knits to Ping Pong pants and Boo Radley frocks, Dawn Case has seen the fashion trends come and go with every passing decade.

Flares and wide collars in the 70s, big shoulder pads and big hair in the 80s and the straight lines of paired suites in the 90s – Mrs Case has helped deck her clients out with a sharp eye for detail.

A self-confessed fashionista herself, Mrs Case is closing the doors for the last time on her beloved “Clobber Shop” at the end of this month, marking the end of an era for the tiny clothing shop that first opened its doors in the late 1970s.

“Bob (Mrs Case’s husband) and I first opened the shop on April Fools’ Day as a menswear and unisex jeans store,” she said.

“We both had good jobs at the time and people told us we were mad, but after all this time I can honestly say I’ve loved the shop and all the beautiful people that have come through its doors.

“It’s been wonderful fun and to be honest I’m pretty emotional about leaving, but everyone has to retire at some stage, it’s just my time.”

Though it opened as a menswear store, The Clobber Shop evolved into a women’s clothing outlet in a few short years.

“We had some truly beautiful men’s clothing here, but back in the 70s men weren’t that interested in fashion,” Mrs Case said.

“Their wives would come in and buy a pair of jeans and comment that they needed a nice new top to go with them – so that’s what we did, stock more ladies wear and it worked.”

Some of the more memorable fashion trends to come and go included hot pants, witches britches and leg-ins – many of which featured in countless local charity fashion parades which Mrs Case staged in conjunction with various community groups like kindergartens, hospitals and footy clubs.

As Manifold Street’s longest surviving retailer, Mrs Case said the business district had gone through a lot of changes.

“When we first opened there were three chemists in the town, Peter and Bev Baker had a bookshop next to here, Heather Anderson had a record shop called the Spin Bin, there was a pancake parlour where DJs is now, Gwen Hindaugh had a baby goods shop, Lee’s supermarket was much smaller and there was a furniture store where Murray Fry’s chemist is now,” she said.

“There was a real buzz about the street when we started – it was a busy place.

“Over the years we’ve gone through good times and quiet times, often according to how the farmers were going.

“In more recent times online shopping had a huge impact on local retailers – it really did change everything and as retailers, we had to be a lot more careful about what we were buying.

“After being here for so long I had a pretty good idea of what my customers were looking for and bought things with them in mind.”

Every second Monday Mrs Case made the journey down to Melbourne to restock, ensuring that new items were on the racks back in Camperdown every second Tuesday.

“You have to keep people interested and wanting to come back in and having new stock every fortnight was a great way to do that,” she said.

“I’ve had a lot of lovely loyal customers – both locally and probably just as many that come here from Warrnambool and Colac and from down south in the shire to Port Campbell.

“They have been wonderful to me over many years and I really want to thank them, I’ve made some great friendships and had a lot of fun with them.

“I’ve also had some amazing staff over the years and I want to thank them as well.

“I have really enjoyed my times in the shop and that’s thanks to all the wonderful people who have supported me and I’m very grateful for that.”

The Clobber Shop will close its doors for the last time on Tuesday, February 28 – people with gift vouchers are asked to visit the store so they can be honoured.

A new era will then begin with local resident Lily Currell taking on the clothing store under a new name with new styles.