High voltage clock control

NEARING 120 years of age, Camperdown’s clock tower is being given added protection from the natural elements.

Workers began installing a new lightning protection system this week and are expected to continue working through next week.

Ballarat based SS Electrics are carrying out the work which includes the installation of four 1.2 metre-long rods at each of the tower’s four corners.

Contractor Andrew Panozzo said the rods are being placed vertically under the ground and will connect to a wider underground grid system.

“The idea is that if lightning hits the clock tower, it will travel down a cable to the underground grid which then disperses the electrical voltage,” he said.

“If the clock tower didn’t have the system in place, a bolt of lightning could cause all the internal mechanisms to weld together – it would be a complete disaster.”

Corangamite Shire facilities and recreation manager Jarrod Woff said an inspection of the clock tower identified a need to replace an existing external cable which runs vertically down the tower’s northern side.

He said cabling would be replaced and relocated internally.

A crane is expected to be on-site next week to complete the work.