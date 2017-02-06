Fr Matthew’s moving on

AFTER seven and half years tending to the spiritual needs of the district, Father Matthew Thomas is moving on.

Fr Thomas has been appointed the sole parish priest for the Swan Hill Catholic Church and will conduct his last services locally over the weekend of February 18 and 19.

Taking on Camperdown as his first appointment as a parish priestin 2009, Fr Thomas tended to his flock with weekly Masses at Camperdown and Cobden and fortnightly Masses at Derrinallum and Lismore, while also providing relief support for the Timboon and Simpson parishes.

He has been a regular visitor to Sunnyside House, Merindah Lodge and Cobden’s aged care services, while also teaching history, religious education and pastoral care on a part-time basis to Mercy Regional College’s Year 9, 10 and 11 students.

“As the parish priest, I was very privileged to be welcomed into the wider community and I really value the friendships and connections I’ve made,” he said.

“I umpired basketball in Camperdown for most of my time here and was involved with the Cobden Football Club as well, both roles I really enjoyed.

“It will be very sad to leave but at the same time my new appointment will bring with it a whole range of new experiences and challenges, which is quite exciting.”

During his time in the Camperdown district, Fr Thomas conducted more baptisms, weddings and funerals than he could count.

“I remember conducting a funeral for a family on a Wednesday and then seeing them again for a wedding the following Saturday,” he said.

“The numbers have fluctuated constantly in my time here, people come in and out of the church all the time and that’s fine.

“A lot of people don’t even come to Mass but visit the church in their own time because we still keep the doors open every day. It’s a lovely, quiet place for people to take time out and reflect and I think they appreciate that.”

Despite moving to the much larger community of Swan Hill, which boasts a population of between 10,000 and 11,000, Fr Thomas will still be the sole parish priest.

The associated schools are also larger, with Saint Mary McKillop College boasting 540 primary students and 500 secondary students.

“The secondary school numbers aren’t that much different to here at Camperdown, but the primary school is much, much bigger,” he said.

“My first placements were at Ballarat and then Mildura as an assistant priest and Camperdown was my first appointment as a parish priest, so Camperdown and the wider district will always be held special for me.

“Like Fr Denis Dennehy and Fr Bill Van de Camp before me, I’ve loved my time here and I’m sure my replacement will as well.”

A replacement priest for Camperdown and district is expected to be announced in the next two weeks.