Family fun ‘Boyles’ over

HUGS from Grant Denyer, mental blanks and Hawaiian shirts – Camperdown’s Boyle brothers should be memorable competitors on an upcoming episode of Family Feud.

The brothers – Daniel, Lachlan, Matthew and Noah – are set to appear on the prime time TV game show this Monday (February 27) night.

Though tight-lipped about the outcome, the boys all agree the experience was “huge fun” and that the game is “harder than you think”.

Daniel said the television adventure began during a quiet time at work when he decided to enter a few game shows as a bit of a lark.

“That was back in May last year and we didn’t hear anything until the end of October – I’d pretty much given up on the idea and had forgotten all about it by then,” he said.

“We were invited along to audition and asked to “dress to impress”, so we bought some really bad Hawaiian shirts on our way down to Melbourne.

“We really stood out and that helped.”

Getting through the audition phase, the boys were invited back in December and found themselves in front of the lights and cameras clowning around with the show’s host Grant Denyer.

“Grant’s great fun, he’s not big-headed at all,” Lachlan said.

“He’s funny enough on-camera, but he’s even funnier off-camera – really silly, making everyone laugh.

“Because Daniel is such a big cuddly fella and Grant is so short, Grant kept giving Daniel hugs all the time – it was pretty funny.”

When it came to playing the game itself, Noah said it was much easier in the lounge room than on the set.

“When you’re there with the cameras and lights on you it’s a lot harder,” he said.

“Sometimes it’s hard to think of an answer on-the-spot – you just go blank.”

Matthew said each Family Feud episode took over an hour to film and was then condensed down to 20 minute episodes for the telly.

“There were a lot of other families there and we were all barracking for each other – it was a really good atmosphere,” he said.

“The weirdest part was having to have make-up on in front of the cameras which everyone had to do.”

The brothers agreed being on Family Feud was an “unreal experience”.

“It’s 10 per cent skill and 90 per cent luck,” Daniel said.

“You might think you have a great answer, but it all comes down to what the 100 people surveyed said.”

As to how the brothers went, locals will just have to tune in to Channel One or Channel Eleven from 6pm.