Demons announce netball leaders

NEW Lismore Derrinallum A grade netball coach Tess Jacob is keeping it simple and backing discipline and teamwork to get the side headed in the right direction.

Jacob has taken over the reins from Steph Rogers who took the top job from Chelsea Smith the year before.

Last season unavailability hurt the Demons on the court and in the off-season, Jacob and her B grade counterpart Lauren McLennan have been looking far and wide to strengthen the squad.

Jacob said she believes the depth at B grade level is impressive, but the team was still keen to add some top-end talent to its ranks.

“We’ve lost a few A graders and probably haven’t picked up as many as we would have liked,” she said.

“We have more B grade strength players so I think we’ll be quite strong in B grade, we’ve just got to find a few more A graders.”

Jacob believes the attacking end will be the Demons’ strength while its defensive end is one that she will look to address and if need be, pluck out a few defenders from the lower grades.

Jacob said in an ideal world, every side would make finals, but as a number of Mininera league netball clubs would understand, finding players can prove difficult.

“Last year a couple of players didn’t want to train but were able to come to games and help fill in,” she said.

“I’d hope to be competitive in all grades, but we just don’t have that luxury.

“C grade made finals last year and we’d like to get a few more wins in A grade, but you’ve got to be realistic and work with what you’ve got.”

Jacob has worked under the recent coaches and played in the red and blue for some time, saying she would bring a mixture of what she had learnt from her predecessors and some of her own tactics to the A grade side.

“We were very relaxed in terms of on the court coaching and training last year,” she said.

“This year I hope to be a bit more disciplined.

“I’ve never coached seniors before, and I’ve never really thought about doing it because I’ve always felt there was someone better.

“But this year there’s a great bunch of girls with lots to learn and I feel I can try to pass down my knowledge to them.”

Jacob said there were about nine players at training in the first week, a number she hopes to increase heading into the 2017 season.

“We’ve got to work with what we’ve got,” she said.

“Hopefully we get a few more (to training) in the next few weeks.

“We’re just focusing on fitness at the moment and we’ll move on to match simulation and ball skills in March.”

Lismore Derrinallum is on the search for any netballers looking for a team or wanting to take up a challenge with the Demons.

Those interested in playing should contact Tess Jacob on 0427 322 600 with training on Mondays and Thursdays.