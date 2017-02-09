All aboard!

AFTER a shaky start, passengers on last weekend’s diesel tourist train to Camperdown went home raving about their experience.

A combined initiative of Steamrail Victoria and the Camperdown Information and Arts Centre (CIAC), the train visit saw more than 70 passengers treated to personalised tours of the town on Sunday.

CIAC volunteer Chris Maguire said a brake issue held up the train before it left Southern Cross Station in Melbourne.

“When it eventually got going, it was travelling behind a scheduled V/Line train, so couldn’t make up any time,” he said.

“The scenario was that it would be held at a siding in Warncoort near Birregurra and would not get to Camperdown by 2pm.”

In what Mr Maguire termed a “salvage operation”, arrangements were made for the bus designated for the Camperdown tours, along with a second bus from Colac, to travel to Birregurra to pick up the stranded passengers.

“In the end, we had all the passengers here by about 1pm, instead of 11.45am as scheduled,” he said.

“It was later, but we were still able to conduct two bus tours of the town which were extremely well received.

“People could not believe just how much there is to see and do here and most of them said they were definitely coming back.

“They were all really taken with how pretty Camperdown and the district is.”

Both tours took in views from Mount Leura, the botanical gardens, the local lakes and the township itself.

Tour leader Pat Robertson said the tours were a “terrific success”.

“The visitors were very appreciative, firstly of being picked up at Birregurra and then for being shown our town’s features,” she said.

“They couldn’t believe how lucky we are to have so much beauty here and to have also many public services as well.

“They also commented on how neat and tidy the town is and, being from Melbourne, they appreciated how little traffic there was.”

Mrs Robertson said having locals conduct the tours added to the experience for visitors.

“That’s where the Camperdown Information and Arts Centre is so valuable – all the volunteers have their own anecdotes and stories they can share, which gives a much more enjoyable experience,” she said.

“Despite the early delay with the train, the visitors had a great day and I’m sure many of them will be back to explore the district even further.”

Both Mr Maguire and Mrs Robertson were confident the train tour would become an annual event and were keen to liaise with Steamrail Victoria to improve the experience for next year.