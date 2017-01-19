Tolland takes out ladies crown

SEMI finals of the Camperdown Golf Bowls Club ladies championships were held last Thursday morning.

Noelene Tolland defeated Rene Wyles 25-16 and Jill Rantall defeated Liz Riches 25-15.

The final in the afternoon again saw some good bowling.

Noelene got off to a flying start but Jill clawed her way back to get within a couple of shots.

However Noelene hung on and took out the title, defeating Jill 25-20.

It is the fourth time that Noelene has won the championship.

Noelene now plays Ann Scott of Cobden in the first round of the Champion of Champions to be held at Colac this Sunday.

Midweek pennant resumed this week after the holiday break.

Division one travelled to Winchelsea and had a real battle which the hosts prevailed 78-68.

Liz Riches (s), Rene Wyles, Elaine Waterfall and Graeme Chamberlain defeated Angie Littler (s), Ray Davis, Wendy Knuckey and Alison Parish 26-25.

Steph Whiteside (s), Ilma Daws, Noelene Tolland and Val Coverdale had a comfortable lead but Jenny McConachy and her team fought back to be 17-all on end 17 and despite their best efforts, Golf fell 23-24.

Jill Rantall had to retire ill after seven ends so the team of Pam Place, Fay Baudinette and John Molan fought on bravely, having only six bowls to the opposition’s eight.

They went down to Julie Johnson 19-29.

Division three were at home and had a good win against Colac Central 84-48, gaining all 16 points.

Marg Stephens (s), John Ryan, Maurie Bush and Pat Scott defeated June Dare’s team 34-16.

Lyn Meath (s), Ella Blyth, Ray Riches and Peter James defeated Marie Mercuri and her combine 19-18.

Coralene Gilligan (s), Barb Boyd, Marg Lucas and John Gilligan defeated Kath Lawson’s team 31-14.

Division three have the bye next week.

Division one are at home to Skipton and will be looking to reverse the result of their last meeting.

J. Rantall (s), P. Place, F. Baudinette, G. Bateman.

E. Riches (s), R. Wyles, E. Waterfall, G. Chamberlain.

S. Whiteside (s), I. Daws, N. Tolland, V. Coverdale.

Duty this week is Elaine Waterfall and Lyn Meath.

Social bowls on Friday, names in by 12.30pm.