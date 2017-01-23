Magpies keeping it in the family

CAMPERDOWN’S newest signing is keen to see history repeat itself in 2017 and follow in his first cousin’s footsteps.

Teenager Dale Cox has made the move from The Kimberley after seeing the success cousin Cedric had last year, which saw him progress through the ranks from local league player to AFL draftee with the Brisbane Lions.

Now Dale is keen to throw everything behind his bid to play at the elite level, but his reasoning for moving across the country transcends just his football ability.

The dream of better opportunities and a brighter future is another aspect that attracted the 17 year-old to join the Magpies.

It is the second time Dale has visited Camperdown – he was a member of the Clontarf Academy which played a football match against Mercy Regional College back in 2014.

He struck up a friendship with reserves coach James Castles and after weighing up whether to make the move to Victoria, decided to take the plunge, joining Marcus Hamilton as Camperdown’s second recruit from The Kimberley this year.

Last Friday, Dale landed in chilly Camperdown alongside his father Darren Foynes and brother Shane.

Dale is training at both Camperdown and the North Ballarat Rebels with the hope he can land a spot on the TAC Cup club’s list.

He is also hoping he can secure a school scholarship in Ballarat to finish his Year 12 studies.

Foynes said he was proud of his son’s choice and hoped he could achieve everything he wanted with the move.

“James (Castles) identified some skills in Dale as with Cedric that set them apart from their peers and encouraged us to follow it through,” he said.

“We’re in talks with Ballarat to see if he can get a scholarship and play footy and see how far he can take it.

“We’ll try and talk the family into relocating here, whether that’s successful or not, I’m not sure; but that’s another story.”

Dale said he was determined to make the most out of his opportunity, describing his strengths as his running, defensive game, tackling and reading of the play.

“I just want to see how far I can make it,” he said.

“If I make it, great, if I don’t then I’ll give it another crack.

“It gives me an opportunity here.

“There aren’t many opportunities in The Kimberley and I just want to see how far I can get.”

Dale said the weather and lower humidity of south west Victoria made it “perfect weather to play footy in”.

He said while it was tough to leave family and friends behind, he had seen what grasping an opportunity could lead to after Cedric’s success and he wanted to make the most of an opportunity.

“It was pretty hard (decision to make), but I thought about it for a week, if it’s what I really wanted, but I chose this path and I’ll see how long I can stick it out for,” he said.

“My family and friends will still be there whenever I go back.”

Camperdown coach Phil Carse said the club was excited to have Dale on board and hoped the fans could see a fair bit of the teenager in the black and white, depending on his success with making the Rebels’ squad.

“It’s fantastic to have Dale down here and continue the tradition of which Cedric had much success,” he said.

“His first priority is the Rebels, but when he’s available, if he can bring the same excitement to the team that Cedric brought, then it will be good.”