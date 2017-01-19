Game, set and match for Ellie

IT was a case of right place, right time for aspiring tennis junior Ellie Rickard who was lucky enough to meet her idol, Novak Djokovic.

The Serbian world number two was hosting the ‘A Night with Novak’ fundraising event for the Novak Djokovic Foundation, which has supported quality pre-school education for children.

As part of the night, Mr Djokovic invited Ellie onto court along with two other members plucked out of the crowd.

The initiative was part of the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots program, and Ellie was lucky enough to be paired with the grand slam winner against the other two children.

Ellie and her father Rob Rickard, put her ‘lucky’ selection down to seat placement with the 10 year-old seated above the players’ race when Mr Djokovic chose a player to join him at the change of ends.

A moment of hilarity for the family and the crowd was an exchange between the tennis legend and the Cobden Tennis Association youngster.

“He asked me if I had a racquet with me in the crowd and I said no,” Ellie said.

“He then asked ‘I don’t suppose you want to use mine?’ and I said ‘Yes if I can keep it’ and he said ‘only if you can win a point against me’.

“I then beat him and he let me keep it, it was signed and everything.”

The racquet was recently used in Mr Djokovic’s Fast 4 exhibition match against Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

Ellie said she was overwhelmed with excitement having earned the chance to meet one of her idols, following on from meeting her other tennis idol – Switzerland’s Roger Federer – in the past.

“It was just really fun,” she said.

“It doesn’t feel like it was real, but it was real.

“It was a pretty good moment.”

Ellie said it was a little daunting stepping out onto Margaret Court Arena, but she soon put nerves aside to play alongside Mr Djokovic.

“It was nerve-wracking with everyone sitting around watching me, but I have to say it was a good experience,” she said.

Ellie also met a number of other talented sportspeople who joined Mr Djokovic at the fundraiser including Australian wheelchair tennis star Dylan Alcott, netballer Sharelle McMahon, AFL footballer Max Gawn and retired soccer player Archie Thompson.