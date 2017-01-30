Brett quartet join forces

UMPIRES at a recent Lismore Cricket Club match would have had a tough time verifying the scores after a one-in-94 year event occurred.

Four members of the Brett family took the field for Lismore – Veteran Darren Brett and his three sons Tom (20), Charlie (17) and Hayden (14) all donned the Oddfellows polos for the match against Skipton.

It was the first time four members of the one family had taken the field for Lismore since December 1, 1923 which saw Roy, Rex, Les and David Cairns unite in a match against Mingay.

Darren has played with the Oddfellows since the early 80s and he and his wife Liz have been strong supporters of the club for many years and continue to be an integral part in the successful running of the club.

Liz’s father, the late John McDonald, is a life member of the club, which stretches the family’s involvement with the club to three generations.

Darren has amassed 137 matches over three decades which involved a 15-year lay-off and another six season lay-off prior to the 2016/17 season with the exception of one match a couple of years ago.

Tom has played 77 matches since 2009/10, while Charlie, the current Lismore captain has managed 66 in six seasons and the youngest member, Hayden, has taken the field in 17 matches since he was 10 years old.

Charlie said it was a rare moment, but a loss to Skipton spoiled the celebration.

“It was good,” he said.

“It was a fairly special occasion.

“We didn’t play that well though; it would have been good to put on a better performance.”

Charlie said he and Hayden were considered more all-rounders, while Tom and Darren were more specialised batsmen.

He said he was not sure how often they would get the chance to play together, with Darren only filling in when the team was short given his commitments to the family farm, while Hayden still played in the under 16s.