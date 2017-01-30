Australia Day honours

COBDEN’S James Green took out the honour of being named Corangamite Shire’s 2017 Citizen of the Year at council’s Australia Day celebrations in Lismore.

Young Female Citizen of the Year was awarded to Jazzie Negrello of Ecklin and Darcy McGlade of Scotts Creek was awarded Young Male Citizen of the Year.

The Free Farmers Day held in Cobden was named as the Community Event of the Year.

Mr Green’s community involvement spans sporting clubs and community groups, including being a life member of the Cobden Football Netball Club and Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club. He also holds an executive member position for the Hampden Football Netball League as well as being the current chairman of the Cobden and District Community Bank.

His community involvement includes service with Apex Australia for 20 years with stints as club president, state president and two years as National Secretary.

Mr Green served as chairman of the Cobden Safety House Committee for more than 10 years and was on its executive for more than 14 years and has given more than 10 years service on the Cobden Airport Committee.

Corangamite Shire mayor Jo Beard said Mr Green has made a “huge contribution” to his home town of Cobden as well as the wider community.

“As well as being a father of three, a qualified engineer and the managing director of local businesses Greencon Australia and Cobden Floodwash, James is a committed and extremely busy member of the community,” she said.

“At a grassroots level, you’ll see James volunteering behind the bar or on the barbecue at a local club.

“He also operates incredibly well at a strategic level across a broad range of interests – football/netball, surf lifesaving, community development and infrastructure – and is well respected for his leadership, knowledge and what he brings to the table.

“He has a very progressive mindset, which is a real asset to the communities he serves.”

Like many volunteers, Mr Green said he was not in it for the accolades and was humbled by his Citizen of the Year Award.

“I think there are more deserving people out there who put in a great deal of their time to their communities,” he said.

Mr Green said volunteering was a value he inherited from his parents.

“Growing up watching my parents, I developed a strong sense that it was important to contribute and get involved. It’s a priority that I’ve always made time for,” he said.

“Clubs are really important for helping people stay connected with their communities, particularly in isolated rural areas and can help address issues such as youth suicide.”

Young Citizens of the Year, Ms Negrello and Mr McGlade have already shown drive and determination in their lives.

Ms Negrello has helped co-ordinate events such as the Rainbow Run and Battle of the Bands as Deputy Mayor of Corangamite Youth Council as well as being a mentor and volunteer for the Dream Catchers Netball Program and a member of the Dan Tehan Reference Group – South West.

As a Year 7 student, Mr McGlade turned an idea into a sustainable business venture – Diamer Signs – showing initiative and determination of what students can achieve if they set their minds to something and work hard.

Cr Beard said both recipients were a credit to themselves and their families.

“I’m extremely proud of what Jazzie and Darcy have been able to achieve,” she said.

Responding to the dairy crisis in 2016, the South West Model Engineers in conjunction with the Cobden Rotary Club and WestVic Dairy organised a Free Farmers Day for local farming families to take their minds off the issue for a day.

Activities included mini golf, train rides, jumping castles and free food/drinks. With around 1000 people attending the event, it was hailed as an example of people supporting each other during tough times.

Rotary Club of Cobden’s Mark Towner said the club was “delighted” to collaborate with WestVic Dairy and South Western Model Engineers on such an important event.

“We are very excited about the award and it just shows how much we can achieve if we work together,” he said.

WestVic Dairy’s regional manager Lindsay Ferguson said it was positive that a community event for dairy farmers received such important recognition.

“The fact that the event won the award highlights the importance of organisations working together to support dairy farmers,” he said.

“The aim was to provide farming families with a fun day away from the farm and the tough times we had.

“It was great to see so many people attend and enjoy themselves and it shows that there was a need for an event like this.”

Former Olympian and marathon runner Steve Moneghetti delivered a keynote speech at the ceremony.

A free barbecue lunch and entertainment followed the awards ceremony.

Individual achievement awards:

• James Green, Cobden;

• Maree Belyea, Camperdown;

• Val Lang, Lismore;

• Sue Cole, Camperdown;

• Jan Riches, Camperdown;

• Brenda Rounds-Parfett, Brucknell;

• Larry Howard, Derrinallum;

• Bessie Wilkie, Skipton (posthumous award);

• Jeanette Duncanson, Camperdown;

• Val Day, Skipton;

• Gary Kimber, Cobden; and

• Margaret Connellan, Noorat.

Young achievement awards:

• Jazzie Negrello, Ecklin;

• Samantha Buck, Timboon;

• Alannah Blake, Camperdown;

• Sophie Molan, Terang;

• Molly Helmore, Camperdown;

• Verity Watt, Dixie;

• Lauren McIIveen, Camperdown;

• Julia Rosolin, Glenfyne;

• Georgina Jackson, Cobden;

• Sophie Kate Shaw, Terang;

• Tully Watt, Dixie;

• Emily Henriksen, Cobden;

• Chloe Healey, Glenfyne;

• Timothy Fagan, Cobden;

• Jacob Pugh, Terang;

• Kurt McDonald, Camperdown;

• Tobi Cole, Terang;

• Jack Leonard-Pekin, Camperdown;

• Jordan Watson, Camperdown; and

• Darcy McGlade, Scotts Creek.

Community Event Awards:

• Corangamite Rainbow Run;

• Rotary Club of Cobden 50th Anniversary;

• Cobden/Camperdown Community Bank 10th Anniversary and Contribution Award;

• Free Farmers Day, Cobden;

• Lismore Garden Show;

• Good Friday Family Fun Day and Car Display, Derrinallum; and

• Terang Country Music Festival.