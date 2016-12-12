Wall receives state honour

CAMPERDOWN netballer Sarah Wall has received state recognition for a program she developed that aims to mentor aspiring netballers.

The Dream Catchers Netball Program is in its fifth year and has grown from being a south west based initiative to be implemented in seven regions across the state, with Wall accepting the award at Government House on Monday night.

It is a free empowerment and wellbeing program designed to celebrate netball and inspire young females while tailoring workshops around healthy lifestyles, goal setting and reducing risk taking behaviour within their own schools and netball communities.

Primary schools were able to apply for the program which would see someone from the Dream Catchers Netball Program visit a school and mentor the students through the Dream Catchers Mind Body Soul sessions.

Wall said it was a huge honour given so many people had contributed to the successful program.

“It’s a great, humbling award to win, because I was really accepting it on behalf of the whole team who have put into this program,” she said.

“I get a lot of enjoyment so it’s a bit strange to win an award for something you enjoy so much.”

The main goals were to create a program that taught young netballers other intangible traits that they could utilise both on and off the court.

“I thought I’d create a program specifically for girls and make the netball part of their life fun,” Wall said.

“I wanted to teach them about leadership and resilience.”

Wall admitted she hoped the program would have grown to this point, but she was never sure, and she hopes it continues to expand nationwide.

“I wanted to see this academy run everywhere,” she said.

“It was just pure fun and enjoyment running it out in these communities.

“The reason I would love to go Australia wide is because I believe there are other athletes in other states that would love to drive this program.

“These girls… have been able to give back to their community and hopefully empower others.”

Wall said she hoped the program would develop generational leaders with each empowered teenager passing down their knowledge onto the next generation.

“I think the biggest thing is to develop local leaders,” she said.

“Being a Camperdown girl, I looked up to the senior leaders at the club and they probably didn’t even know it.

“The younger primary girls look up to the senior girls and by teaching the senior girls you have a young army giving back to the community.”