VicRoads slammed over road fail

THE workmanship of VicRoads contractors has been questioned after a trucked peeled up tracks of tar from a section of Darlington Road at Bookaar last week.

The truck left four noticeable tyre tracks after the seal completely lifted, revealing the earth base beneath.

The incident prompted a call from the Corangamite Shire and local residents for the State Government to inject more funding into VicRoads to better maintain rural arterial roads and to guarantee the workmanship.

Cr Helen Durant said the issues at Darlington Road highlighted concerns about the quality of workmanship and the need for guarantees.

“You have to question the quality of the reseal for it to lift off so easily,” she said.

“I’m also concerned about the work their going to do to fix the road and if it’s just going to be another patch up job.”

According to Corangamite Shire estimates, at least $25 million was needed to bring arterial roads across the municipality up to scratch.

Mackinnons Bridge Road, Foxhow Road, Cobden-Port Campbell Road, Lavers Hill-Cobden Road and Darlington Road were listed as being in dire need of repair.

Cr Bev McArthur said she had received numerous complaints about costly damage to tyres and wheel rims sustained on VicRoads roads.

“No resident or business inside the tram tracks would tolerate this,” she said.

“We need the State Government to get out of their CBD bubble and fund their road building agency with the resources required to fix our country roads.

“It’s a disgrace. Hard working people in the Corangamite Shire pay their taxes and provide the food and other resources for our city cousins and deserve our fair share of the road pie.”

Bookaar residents James and Sally Mahony said Darlington Road had been in poor repair for about two years and was riddled with potholes.

“We have five children and to know their school bus is travelling that road is a real concern,” she said.

“We all pay our ‘regos’ (car registrations) to VicRoads – we do the right thing by them, they should to the right thing by us.

“Local vehicles have suffered a lot of rim damage and body damage over the years because of how bad the road is.

“It was only in the mid 20s (degrees) on Wednesday when those truck marks were left, what’s going to happen when it gets really hot?”

Mr Mahony said some residents now avoided driving on Darlington Road at night because of its poor condition.

“There are so many potholes and you can’t tell how deep they are,” he said.

“The potholes are patched and re-patched. You really have to question the quality of workmanship.

“This is a major transport route with a lot of trucks coming and going – the road should be kept in better condition.”

VicRoads regional manager Mark Koliba said VicRoads was reconstructing a 2.5km section of Darlington Road, starting 500 metres from the Princes Highway and due for completion in March 2017.

“We are also in the process of repairing and resurfacing about three quarters of the total length of Darlington Road in the current season.

“The recently damaged section of Darlington Road was not part of the recent resealing works.”

Mr Koliba said the damaged section of the road was expected to be repaired by Saturday, December 10.

“As a safety precaution, a 60km speed limit has been implemented for the safety of motorists,” he said.

VicRoads did not respond to questions concerning the public’s call for guarantees to be sought from contractors who carried out road repairs or provide names of the contractors employed.