Pigeon club seeking new flyers

THEY might not know how it works, but for Camperdown Homing Pigeon Club, the feeling of their birds returning home after a race is one of pure joy.

There are many theories as to how the pigeons make their way home from far and exotic destinations, but none can be proven as fact and that just adds to the mystique of the sport.

The small club might only have six members, but the few families are looking to increase their numbers and target younger people who might be keen on an alternative sport.

Described as cheaper than racing horses and much more flexible for full-time workers, pigeon racing has been a sport that has been a way of life for club president Rex Perkins.

“I’ve raced pigeons for 40 years,” he said.

“I started racing in Traralgon over in Gippsland and raced in Rosebud and I’m a member of Pigeon Racing Victoria.”

He said the local club hosts a series of short races each year about 70 kilometres in distance and then members can compete on a larger scale of more than 600 kilometres, flying home from places such as Broken Hill in New South Wales.

“This club is a close-knit group which races in a combine which is a group of clubs racing together to make it cheaper,” Perkins said.

“Colac, us here in Camperdown, Warrnambool and Portland are in that combine.

“Each club has short races and we have four races from Streatham each year.”

Perkins said each of the birds has a tag whether that be a microchip to be scanned, or a tag to be manually entered, that provides owners with the pigeon’s results.

It enables competitors to come from anywhere in the world to compete in a race to determine which pigeon rules the roost, and for those more advanced racers, there is big money on the line internationally.

“We’re just an amateur club, we don’t race for money, but some do,” Perkins said.

“There are some one-off races which fetch a lot of money.

“There’s a Colac racer who’s entered in a South African race with prize money of up to $1 million USD.

“Portland run a Breeders Plate… and a percentage of the money goes back to the club too.”

But Perkins said the sport is more about enjoyment and family time than anything else, with the flexibility of pigeon racing likely to suit people of all ages and work hours.

“The whole family can be involved,” he said.

“You can operate out of your backyard, so you can be in the veggie patch while you’re waiting for the pigeons to come back.”

Camperdown Homing Pigeon Club operates out of one of the sheds at the Camperdown Showgrounds with the next race to be held early next year.