Pelicans gain momentum

BOOKAAR will head into Christmas knowing it is within one win of the top four despite a slow start to the season.

The Pelicans made it two consecutive victories after disposing of Noorat by 90 runs on the weekend to move within six points of the top four.

A consistent batting performance saw seven Pelicans batsmen reach double figures, with Tosh Merrett (38), the returning Henry Green (35) and Jarrod Evans (30 not out) among the top scorers.

At one stage Bookaar was 2-93 with Green and Fraser Lucas at the crease – the two top run scorers from last season.

Noorat had a breakthrough with Tom Arundell and Michael Sargeant claiming two wickets each in a purple patch which saw Bookaar lose 4-5 and slip to 6-98.

Captain Rohan Symes said there were some nervous moments with the younger players needing to continue the run scoring and that they did with both Merrett and Evans producing a strong 48-run partnership.

When Merrett was bowled by Noorat captain Gus Bourke, Jeremy Lucas (21) filled the void and with Evans took the Pelicans to just shy of 200 before the home side finished on 9-208.

Heading into bowl, Bookaar did not allow Noorat any freedom with partnerships, as Jeremy Lucas cleaned up the opening batsmen, Green took out the middle order and Charlie Lucas took a hat-trick to bowl Noorat out for 118 off 35.3 overs.

Jeremy Lucas took 4-28 off 10 overs while Charlie Lucas had a short spell of 3-17 off two and Green finished with 3-27 off 9.3.

Symes said he was thrilled to notch up another win.

“We’ve made some big inroads in the last couple of weeks,” he said.

“It’s good to get some momentum through wins on the board and hopefully we can go on from here after Christmas.

“Our form had been lacking in the first few weeks, but we’ve really picked up in the last couple.”

Symes said it was impressive to see everyone helping with the run rate.

“We had a number of contributors throughout the innings,” he said.

“We didn’t have a huge score, but everyone contributed, right down to number nine in the order.

“The younger blokes in Tosh Merrett and Jarrod Evans really steadied the ship when we’d lost a few wickets in the middle order.

“At that stage it could have gone either way, but they took their time and kept the runs ticking over which was good.”

Symes also hoped Green could play a few more games in between university studies.

“It was good to have Henry back on the weekend,” he said.

“We were glad to have him back and he batted well.

“Hopefully we can keep him around.”

The side will take a well-earned break over Christmas and New Years before heading back to training ahead of its next match on January 21 against Pomborneit away.