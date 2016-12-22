Merry Christmas everyone!

THERE is plenty of Christmas cheer at Bookaar this year with Santa and Rudolph greeting motorists as they pass by.

The Dickson family is behind the hay bale display and are “blown away” by the local community’s response.

“People are ringing us up all the time to say thanks for putting up the display and how much their kids love it,” Neil Dickson said.

“We’ve even had a Christmas card dropped in our mailbox from someone thanking us for brightening up their day.”

Mr Dickson created the display with his daughters Alexandra and Mia after noticing there were few festive light displays across the district this year.

“It all seemed a bit flat,” Mr Dickson said.

“So I got the kids to look up hay art on the internet to see what came up and bingo, there were plenty of things to choose from.”

Having finished school, the girls armed themselves with spraypaint cans and worked with their father to finish the designs and ‘wrap’ the Christmas tree.

“It was loads of fun,” Alexandra said.

“Dad was fully hyped about it and we just went for it.”

Mr Dickson said while the display has brought joy to the wider community, the positive response has also brought joy to his family.

“We’ve been incredibly overwhelmed with all the comments and thanks from everyone,” he said.

“People have really appreciated the display and if that’s added to their Christmases, then we’re happy.”

Passers-by will also notice a second hay bale display with Santa sitting atop a John Deere tractor.

“I’m a John Deere man, so I added that for a bit of fun,” Mr Dickson said.