Crossing lights for Manifold St

COLAC’S got six sets, Winchelsea’s got two. Archie Stevenson thinks it is high time Camperdown joined the ranks and got its own set of pedestrian crossing lights.

Mr Stevenson, a Camperdown resident, is completely blind in one eye and has just 10-20 per cent of vision in the other and says the lack of existing crossing lights is a huge safety concern for locals.

“It’s not just a safety concern for me; it’s a safety concern for every young mum trying to cross the highway with a pram and toddler or two in toe,” he said.

“It’s also a safety concern for our elderly who can’t move as quickly as they once could or who are driving gophers.”

Mr Stevenson said the absence of crossing lights along Camperdown’s Manifold Street robs him of his prized independence.

“Everyone has to go to the post office at some stage, some of us even do our banking there, but it’s on the north side of the highway and I live on the south side,” he said.

“Because the highway is so busy, and so many huge trucks use it, I have to have someone with me to help me across.

“If we had a set of lights I could walk there and back by myself, unaided and with safety.”

Able to distinguish shades of colour to a distance of about 50 metres, Mr Stevenson said his blindness meant he could not distinguish between a black car on a grey road and he has trouble with the glare of a bright sun hitting a wet road.

Shade cast from the nearby elms also mean it is hard to distinguish a dark car coming out of parking bays along the street.

“Camperdown has four pedestrian crossings along Manifold Street, but getting from one side to the other is pretty scary when your vision is limited,” he said.

“The refuges in the centre of the lanes are very small spaces, so when you have massive trucks coming either way there is a real danger, probably more so for someone with a pram and a couple of toddlers.

“The actual vehicle lanes are only four steps wide, that gives you an idea of how close they are – it wouldn’t take much for a small child to dart off and get hit.”

Mr Stevenson said local residents’ movements are being restricted because of the lack of crossing lights.

“I’m an independent person and have a right to cross the highway in my own town,” he said.

As Manifold Street is a VicRoads responsibility, Mr Stevenson has already put his request to Local Member for Polwarth Richard Riordon who forwarded it to Minister for Roads and Road Safety Luke Donnellan who indicated early support for the idea.

“VicRoads will liaise with Corangamite Shire over coming months to develop a proposal for a signalised pedestrian crossing in the commercial precinct of Camperdown,” Mr Donnellan advised in a letter to Mr Riordon, which was forwarded to Mr Stevenson.

“The focus will be to identify the most appropriate location for a signalised pedestrian crossing to maximise usage and enhance road safety for all road users,” the letter said.

“This proposal would then be considered under future funding programs.”

Mr Stevenson is hoping local residents will back the project and write letters to both Mr Riordon and Mr Donnellan’s offices or the Camperdown Chronicle.

“I think there would be a lot of people in the town who would support the idea and we need that support for the idea to gather momentum,” he said.

VicRoads regional director Mark Koliba said VicRoads is aware of the issue and is in the process of setting up a meeting with Corangamite Shire to discuss a proposal for a signalised pedestrian crossing in Camperdown’s commercial precinct.

“The first step involves identifying the most appropriate location for such a crossing,” he said.

“Our focus will be on maximising usage and enhancing road safety for all users, including those who are visually impaired.

“The proposal would then be considered under future funding programs.”

Corangamite Shire assets planning manager John Kelly said VicRoads was yet to approach the council with regard to the possibility of a signalled pedestrian crossing.

“We’d certainly be happy to discuss the concept with them,” he said.

“Obviously the likelihood of a crossing will depend on budgets, but other issues would also have to be worked through, such as where the crossing would be placed, street parking, local road intersections with the highway and the location of existing infrastructure.”