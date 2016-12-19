Christmas Eve at St Mark’s

THE true meaning of Christmas is on show for all to see with St Mark’s Benedictine Monastery’s giant nativity scene now in place.

Located among the hay rolls and green pastures of their Camperdown-Cobden Road property, the nativity scene is a popular part of Camperdown’s festive season.

Sister Raphael Stone said the nativity scene was the monastery’s gift to the town.

“We live in a farming community, so it seems appropriate to have Christ in a paddock where so many people work,” she said.

“It’s a very eye-catching nativity scene and a lovely way to bring Christ back into Christmas.”

Locals are also invited to join with the monastery community for an informal family service in front of the nativity scene on Christmas Eve.

Sister Stone said the short service would include a number of Christmas carols and a few readings.

“We’ll also be blessing the crib,” she said.

“It would be really lovely to see family and children come along and join in.

“We have a wonderful community and would like to share this with them.”

The service will start at 5pm and attendees are advised to wear sturdy shoes and bring along picnic blankets or folding chairs.