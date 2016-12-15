Bowler and triathlete top Sportsmen’s Club awards

CHAMPION Camperdown bowler Gary Body was recognised for his sensational past 12 months on the rinks when he was voted the Corangamite Sportsmen’s Club Senior Sports Star of the Year.

It took until the final vote of the night, but Body finally shook off the challenge of triple Maskell Medallist Levi Dare and four-time Cricketer of the Year Tim Keane.

Body polled 71 votes of a possible 99 with all members of the club present voting on a 3-2-1 basis for the three sports stars.

He polled two more votes than Dare with Keane third on 58.

The Thornton Street club bowler won the South West Region Singles Championship and was the Champion of Champions at the Camperdown and Heytesbury Indoor Bowls Association.

Body said the community was grateful to the club for its work in honouring players from all kinds of sports.

“Thanks to the Corangamite Sportsmen’s Club, it’s great to have a club recognising all sports achievements,” he said.

“When I was growing up as a young kid in summer it was cricket or tennis and in winter it was footy, there wasn’t much else.”

Body said the vote count was a little nerve-wracking coming down to the final vote card.

“When I saw the big fella’ (Levi Dare) come here… and then the scores went up I thought ‘oh boy all square’,” he said.

“I wasn’t sure if there was going to be a count back or what would happen.

“Levi, to win three Maskell Cups, that’s a fantastic effort.

“There aren’t many three-time winners and I was fortunate enough to know another back home from my time in Cobden in Hugh Worrall.”

Body thanked all those who had helped him in the past 12 months and those present from the club.

“To all the people that voted, thanks very much,” he said.

“To all those who have supported me through the bowls fraternity, thank you very much too.”

Body polled 16 “threes” to Dare’s 11 and Keane’s six.

In the other awards, Camperdown’s triathlete Kurt McDonald won the Junior Sports Star of the Year award, nudging out Terang’s national para-athlete Caytlyn Sharp and Mortlake cricketer Georgia Wareham.

Cobden Football Netball Club won the Junior Sports Team of the Year award for its under 18s premiership, while Heytesbury Rebels’ successful campaign in South West Cricket last season earned them the Senior Sports Team of the Year award.